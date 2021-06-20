M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 542 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $422.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.41.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

