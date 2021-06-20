TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

TotalEnergies has raised its dividend payment by 35.8% over the last three years.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

