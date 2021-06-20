Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
