Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

ETW stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

