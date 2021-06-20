Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.71.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
