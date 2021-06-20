Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

WIW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

