Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $15.23 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.