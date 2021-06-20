Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 57.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,126 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

