Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,917 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

