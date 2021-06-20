FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $229,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $260.00 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.