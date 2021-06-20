Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $243,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $33,053,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $18,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

