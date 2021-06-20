Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Post by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

