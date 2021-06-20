Ethic Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,964,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $391.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

