William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

