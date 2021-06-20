William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.