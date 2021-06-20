Ethic Inc. Buys New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $175.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

