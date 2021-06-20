Ethic Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

