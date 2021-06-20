Pundi X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00735869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00083443 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

