Contrasting IMARA (IMRA) & Its Peers

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IMARA to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IMARA alerts:

This table compares IMARA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.13 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.28

IMARA’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IMARA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4623 17664 38867 768 2.58

IMARA currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 366.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.94%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Risk & Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMARA beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.