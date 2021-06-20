Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.