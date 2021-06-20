PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,719 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of PAR Technology worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $14,784,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $13,120,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

