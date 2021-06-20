Cerity Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

