Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

