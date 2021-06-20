William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,242 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMN stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

