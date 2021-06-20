Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $13.98 Million in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,357,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,978,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.38% of DHT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DHT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

