Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06.

