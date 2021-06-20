Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,778 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

