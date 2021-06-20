Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 803 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

