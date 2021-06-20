Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $242,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

