F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $95,950.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00.
Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
