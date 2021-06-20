F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $95,950.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francis J. Pelzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.69. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.