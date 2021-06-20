Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LB stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

