Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

