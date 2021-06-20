Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 53,653 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

