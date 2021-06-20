Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 64,900 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Greif worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GEF opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.