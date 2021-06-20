Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,573 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $267,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

