Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.74 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
