Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.74 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

