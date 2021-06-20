Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

FFC stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

