British Land Company Plc (BTLCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on August 16th

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2118 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

BTLCY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

BTLCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

