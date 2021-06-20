JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.12 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $52,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

