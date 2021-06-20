JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 22,951 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

