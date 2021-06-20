Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 17,520 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Masonite International worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $109.42 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.