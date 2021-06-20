Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $282.02 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

