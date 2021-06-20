Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 278 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.23. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

