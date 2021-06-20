Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells $425,880.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Logitech International alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.