Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 22.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 933,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

