BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

