Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $207.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

