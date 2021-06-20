Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,362 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 388,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

