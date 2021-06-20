Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $28.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

