Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 84,800 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $43.86 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

